Redland City Bulletin

Man caught behind wheel weeks after having his licence suspended for alleged drink-driving

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 21 2022 - 9:00pm
A 43-year-old Dunwich man will front court after being charged for dual incidents on North Stradbroke Island.

A Dunwich man has been caught behind the wheel of a car just weeks after having his licence suspended for alleged high range drink-driving.

