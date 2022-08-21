A Dunwich man has been caught behind the wheel of a car just weeks after having his licence suspended for alleged high range drink-driving.
Police allege the 43-year-old was seen driving along Beehive Road at Amity about 4pm on August 8.
He is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court later this month charged with drink-driving, careless driving and disqualified driving.
Police say the man returned a blood alcohol reading of more than triple the legal limit after a single-vehicle crash at Myora on Saturday, June 28.
Emergency services were called to the scene after a Toyota Landcruiser allegedly hit a guard rail, flipped and rolled down an embankment.
The man was taken to Marie Rose Medical Centre at Dunwich where he was treated for injuries.
Blood test results returned to police showed the man allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.157, which is more than three times the legal limit.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the man was lucky he did not kill himself or another driver.
"At three times over the limit, you would know you should not be driving," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
