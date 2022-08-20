Queensland's leading real estate body has clashed recently with the Queensland Government over changes to rental tenancy agreements set to take effect on October 1.
The new laws, which passed state parliament late last year, will put an end to 'no grounds' evictions and make it easier for tenants to own a pet in a rental property.
Advertisement
The legislation will only allow property owners to end tenancy agreements for approved reasons including for if the owner needs to occupy the property, serious or repeated tenant breaches, significant repairs or renovations, planned redevelopment or demolition, or sale of the property.
Legislation that enforces minimum housing standards also passed parliament but won't come into effect until September 2023 at the earliest.
The new laws prompted the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ), the state's peak real estate body, to recommend that property managers issue a Form 12 Notice to Leave document at the start of a fixed term tenancy agreement, in order to confirm the agreed end date of the tenancy agreement.
REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said under the new laws, "a failure to provide a Form 12 within the required timeframe will result in the fixed term tenancy agreement defaulting into a periodic agreement."
"When this occurs, the lessor will effectively inherit a tenant for life unless it can satisfy one of the limited prescribed grounds for ending a periodic agreement," she said.
"It is regrettable that we have been forced to promote this practice but the new legislation has left us with little choice given that it has failed to protect all parties in a tenancy relationship."
Should a property owner and tenant opt to enter into a new agreement prior to the end date, a new form 12 document would be issued with the new fixed term tenancy agreement.
The advice comes amidst a housing crisis with rents in Queensland soaring and vacancy rates dropping to record lows. In the past 12 months, rents have continued to trend upwards in Greater Brisbane, jumping by 14.8 per cent in Redlands.
CEO at Real Estate Excellence Stacey Holt said while the practice of issuing a Form 12 when negotiating a tenancy agreement was lawful, it wasn't recommended.
"There's a human at the other end of this process. People first is a mantra I believe our industry should always focus on," she said.
"Issuing a Form 12 with a lease renewal could be seen as an intimidating, threatening and even an unconscionable practice. It could also lead to increased dispute and professional relationship breakdowns."
A spokesperson from the Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy said issuing a notice to leave a fixed term was inconsistent with a lessor trying to maintain a tenancy, and was not best practice.
"This practice is causing unnecessary stress for renters and could incur additional costs for rental property owners to replace renters they may otherwise have retained," they said.
"Long term tenancies benefit renters through stable and secure housing and rental property owners through stable income and fewer costs."
"We're committed to striking the right balance and to do this we will have conversations with Queenslanders to help inform the design of workable reforms."
Advertisement
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.