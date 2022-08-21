Top darts players from the Redlands competed at an SEQ competition to improve their skills and have fun with friends.
Sixteen Redlands Darts Association players took part in two events last weekend.
At the Anthony and Cleopatra event at Beenleigh Darts Club the Redlands team started strong with a win against the Gold Coast 10-2.
Throughout the two day competition Redlands defeated seven of the nine teams, going down to Meakin Park and drawing with Inala.
The draw was the half a point meant Redlands missed out on the championship, coming second to Logan City.
Player Ian Martin had an amazing 160 peg out and in one game he completed the win with an impressive 12 darts.
Lea Smith scored a 165 leading to win against one of her her opponents.
At the Adam and Eve event the Redlands team defeated Peninsula darts 12-2.
Darren Hanson scored three 180's throughout the event, putting his team in third place.
Projectile Dysfunction 12, Game of Throwns 4; Fun Guns 13, Jokers 3; Dumpstarz 9, Whooo Cares 7
Highest finish men: Jayson Wilson (118), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (47).
Mix it Up 11, Sonic Death Monkeys 5; Darts Vaders 10, Ducks Nuts 6; Wolves 15, Funny Tuckers 1; Eliminators 9, Archers 7.
Highest finish men: Steve Chan (80), women: Kylie Swan (80). Notably, Mat Hickey also had a 17 dart game.
60s are Us 11, 3 Darts to the Wind 3; Phantom Throwers 8, Tons of Bull 6; Bridge Burners 11 Red Barons 3.
Highest finish men: John Warlters (114) Thelma Cowell (80)
180's went to Ken Rafferty, Ian Martin, Jenn Pun, Brent Walters, Jayson Wilson (2), Darren Hanson, RobDrift, Laurie Loch, Bob Cowana and James Gill.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
