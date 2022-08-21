Redland City Bulletin

Wildlife QLD to launch projects target conservation of Richmond birdwing butterflies in Redlands

By Jeremy Cook
August 21 2022 - 9:00pm
Wildlife Queensland's Richmond Birdwing Conservation Network will implement two projects aimed at conserving butterfly populations in Redlands. Picture supplied.

Wildlife Queensland's Richmond Birdwing Conservation Network (RBCN) will kickstart two projects aimed at recolonising vulnerable butterfly populations in Redlands.

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

