Wildlife Queensland's Richmond Birdwing Conservation Network (RBCN) will kickstart two projects aimed at recolonising vulnerable butterfly populations in Redlands.
RBCN will plant and maintain 200 birdwing butterfly vines in the Mount Cotton area to entice butterflies from Tamborine Mountain to recolonise in Redlands.
A weed-control program will also be implemented to remove a toxic invasive vine species which contains deadly poisonous chemicals for birdwing butterflies.
The Richmond birdwing butterfly has historically inhabited parts of Redlands, however, habitat loss has reduced wild populations of the butterfly and its larval host vine.
The projects will be delivered in partnership with the Redland City Council who last year awarded funding to the RBCN as part of the Council's Community Grants Program.
Wildlife Queensland Projects Manager Matt Cecil said the Council had played a significant role in conserving the birdwing butterfly population in the region through workshops and addressing drivers of species decline within the local community.
"This project builds on previous work to raise the public awareness needed to work towards a sustainable population of the beautiful Richmond birdwing butterfly inhabiting the Redlands region," he said.
"Eliminating the toxic Dutchman's pipe vine from the Redlands region will play a major role in the conservation of both the Richmond birdwing butterfly and its host plant, the birdwing butterfly vine, and is vital to achieving the long-term goal of seeing birdwing butterflies thrive in the region once again," Cecil said.
To increase community awareness of the species, the RBCN and Redland City Council will host a workshop at Redlands IndigiScapes Environmental Education Centre on Saturday September 10 from 9:30am to 12pm.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
