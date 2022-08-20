Redland City Council has blocked a townhouse development proposed for a bustling main street at Wellington Point.
The community made their voices heard during public consultation earlier this year, with the council receiving 68 submissions against the plan.
Concerns included that the proposed number of units was not in line with the area's character and the scale of development was incompatible with surrounding homes.
Applicants Coolshine Pty Ltd had proposed a two-storey, four-unit building on the 911 square metre block at 63 Main Road.
The land is located a few hundred metres from the popular Wellington Point Recreation Reserve.
Councillors voted eight to two against the proposal, despite officers originally recommending that a development permit be granted.
The matter was taken to a second vote after Mayor Karen Williams asked for planning grounds to be included in the council's reason for refusal.
"These reasons will be considered in an appeal processes if it goes to that point," she said.
The vote fell the same way after it returned to the table, with only councillors Julie Talty and Peter Mitchell dissenting.
Flats already existing on the site - approved by council in 1968 - were a point of contention during debate, with officers arguing in their report that they should be considered relevant to the unit proposal.
Resident Peter Stellar said medium density development was not up to resident expectations and raised concerns that the development would cause parking issues for neighbours.
"Residents are very concerned ... as there is only 6.2 metres between the buildings for the cars to manoeuvre, making it so difficult to park in the garages," Mr Stellar said.
"As there is a chicane in front of the property, they will then park in front of neighbouring properties.
"This is unfair to the neighbouring residents and not in keeping with LDR zoning.
"Council should take heed that the council rejected the application for four flats in 1968."
Cr McKenzie spoke in favour of the development but later withdrew her support and voted against the application.
She had originally argued that it would be difficult for council to defend refusing the application in the Planning and Environment Court.
"It has already been in use for multiple dwellings. Three units were approved in 1968, so a precedent was set back then by that council," she said.
Divisional councillor Wendy Boglary said she would be unable to defend council's decision to residents if the development was approved.
"When residents come to council because they are not happy about a certain development, we always go back and say 'that's what's in the planning scheme'," she said.
"In this case, the planning scheme says it is low density residential."
Cr Mitchell said there would be no real increase in the occupancy on the site and argued the development would "uplift" Main Road.
"I don't think it is accurate to say that this development is against the planing scheme," he said.
"It conflicts with certain aspects of the planning scheme, but it is wholly consistent with the planning scheme when you take into account all matters."
Among the reasons put forward for refusing the development was that it was not consistent with the open and low density character of the area.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
