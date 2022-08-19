Weekly wrap: If it is raining, can't we just say it is raining?

The simple answer is more often than not, a story has multiple angles, and it is our job to present them to you so you can decide for yourself where you stand on a particular issue. That doesn't mean if one side is blatantly untrue, we still tell it. It is still our job to present to you facts from the differing perspectives. For example, if we establish it is raining, we should tell you why and how long it is expected to last. One side may counter another and believe their side is right, which of course, has the other side accusing them of being wrong. That's not always right either. Believe me; I've seen plenty of yarns in my time where two distinct differing opinions can still point to facts to prove their point. That's what we try and do with our yarns.