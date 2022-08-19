Weekly wrap: If it is raining, can't we just say it is raining?

G'day readers,
It was a big news week in the Redlands this week.
The first council meeting back with mayor Karen Williams in the big chair was just the beginning.
Jordi Crick and Emily Lowe both attended this month's council meeting because the agenda was full.
I was asked a question at a public forum last week regarding my weekly wrap of a few weeks ago, where I discussed telling the same story from different perspectives.
I was asked, "If it is raining, can't we just say it is raining?"
The simple answer is more often than not, a story has multiple angles, and it is our job to present them to you so you can decide for yourself where you stand on a particular issue. That doesn't mean if one side is blatantly untrue, we still tell it. It is still our job to present to you facts from the differing perspectives. For example, if we establish it is raining, we should tell you why and how long it is expected to last. One side may counter another and believe their side is right, which of course, has the other side accusing them of being wrong. That's not always right either. Believe me; I've seen plenty of yarns in my time where two distinct differing opinions can still point to facts to prove their point. That's what we try and do with our yarns.
Here are some examples.
Emily also reports why it took the mayor's casting vote to progress the Draft Birkdale Community Precinct Consultation Report. Five councillors had very different views from those of the mayor.
Same yarn, different perspectives, you decide what you think. If we can progress conversations in our community, we are doing our job.
In the same vein, Jordi reports mayor Karen Williams hit back at Transport Minister Mark Bailey after he took aim at Redland City Council in Parliament over increased landing fees for island ferry operators. Both have a point of view they believe is correct. Jordi has outlined the facts as both sides see them. We'll let you decide who is correct.
From the good news file again, Emily tells us what Alexandra Hills man John Cunningham did with a 40-year-old elkhorn fern that he wanted to remove from his garden in order to build a fence.
On a national note, we now understand why Jen Morrison looked so exhausted during the coalition's time in government. It appears she gave moral advice to the prime minister and the health, finance, treasury, home affairs and industry, science and resources ministers! Here is David Pope's take on the multiple Morrison ministries.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
