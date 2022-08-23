4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
This beautiful home ticks all the boxes including a wonderful lifestyle in this sought-after precinct of Sovereign Lake.
Surrounded by high-end quality homes, this comes with great views and direct water access.
You will be impressed from the moment you enter through the welcoming double doors into the vibrant open spaces with high ceilings.
The large outdoor entertaining area overlooks the tranquil lake where you can sit and enjoy the beautiful sunsets, sip a glass of wine, throw in your fishing line, launch your kayak or row boat or just simply relax and watch nature
There is a sparkling inground pool with extra storage behind the roller shutter
The vast master bedroom enjoys fantastic views, a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a spa bath, shower and double vanity, and a guest or teenagers' bedroom is downstairs
There are separate living areas downstairs and upstairs. The stunning open-plan kitchen has luxury appliances, an abundance of storage, a breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry.
Other features include 6kw solar, three-phase power, and a 3000-litre water tank plumbed for the garden.
This Moreton Bay home is at the end of the street and the shops and restaurants of Wellington Point and Birkdale are nearby as are parks, clubs, train stations, and schools.
