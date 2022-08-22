Redlands United are the FQPL1 premiers after downing Sunshine Coast 2-0 in their final game before the finals series.
The majority of the first half was played within Fire's half of the pitch, as Redlands played a high pressing game and continually put the Fire goal under pressure.
On 24 minutes, Ryo Emoto took the ball into the Fire penalty box at pace and was brought down from behind, leaving the referee no option but to award a penalty.
Stand-in captain Dylan Brent stepped up and easily dispatched the penalty, giving Redlands a deserved lead.
Just 12 minutes later, the ball was played across the field to Emoto who - from 25 meters out - fired a shot that beat the Fire keeper, burying the ball into the net and doubling the Red Devils' lead.
United moved the ball around trying to spread the defence with their usual speed and one touch movement, dominating possession in the first half.
Fire came out with a bit more determination for the second half as they started pressing hard onto Redlands.
United goalkeeper Ryan Govan was only called into action on a couple of occasions as Fire were restricted to corners and long range passes.
Redlands coach Graham Harvey said he was very pleased for the side.
"At the start of the season no one talked about Redlands, well now they can," he said. "A massive thank you to John Sowter and Griffin Mansfield-Taylor for their excellent coaching work.
"A lot of credit must go to them especially in the last six to eight weeks, [and] Sav Piddick for organising the lads ..."
Redlands man of the match was midfielder James Bonomi.
