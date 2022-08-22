Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United crowned FQPL1 premiers after downing Sunshine Coast 2-0

By Ray Gardner
August 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryo Emoto created problems for Sunshine Coast Fire all game and scored Redlands' second goal of the game. Photo by Ray Gardner

Redlands United are the FQPL1 premiers after downing Sunshine Coast 2-0 in their final game before the finals series.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.