Drivers have been put on notice as the state government prepares to switch on new speed cameras in school zones and roadwork sites across Queensland.
Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey warned drivers that cameras would start popping up in high-risk locations from September.
The new initiative comes as fines increase for traffic offences, with drivers caught between 1-10km/h over the speed limit now copping a $287 and one demerit point.
"I don't want to see another roadworker killed or someone's child badly injured on their way to school just because of the recklessness of a speeding driver," Mr Bailey said.
"These cameras will pop up in high-risk locations next month, so I am giving Queenslanders fair warning that these can be anywhere, anytime.
"It's vital we do everything we can to keep the vulnerable in our community safe on our roads and these cameras will help to achieve that."
Roadwork cameras will sit on top of a mobile platform so they can be moved around a work site, while those in school zones will be built into specially-designed signs.
Superintendent Janelle Andrews said the cameras would force drivers to slow down in order to avoid a fine or incur demerit points.
"Speed kills and there is no apology for enforcing speed limits in school zones and roadworks sites," she said.
"No one wants to carry the guilt of the death or injury of a child walking to or from school, or a roadworker simply carrying out their job."
Transport and Main Roads director-general Neil Scales said research had shown a clear link between camera enforcement and reductions in speed-related fatalities.
The state government uses camera fines to fund road safety initiatives and education across Queensland.
Mr Bailey said drivers caught between 11-20km/h over the speed limit could expect to be slapped with a $431 fine and three demerit points.
"Slowing to the speed limit during designated times in school zones is the best thing you can do for the students moving around you, and for your bank balance and driving record," he said.
Newly released state government data shows more than 70,000 tickets have been issued for speeding in school zones across Queensland between January 2018 and April this year.
A total of 36,326 have been dished out for drivers caught between 13-20km/h over the limit, including 2605 alone across the first four months of this year.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
