Snapper and Pearl Perch fishing reopened last week.
They were closed for one month as stocks were depleted and the closure assisted in the recovery of fish stocks.
I fished one day for a couple of hours but without success.
The water temperature was seventeen degrees centigrade, and hardly a breath of wind.
Not ideal for snapper, but it was good therapy.
From all reports, the snapper is biting just before dawn and disappearing during the daylight hours.
Fish in the 40-60 cm range with not many large fish.
There were plenty of boats out this past weekend.
The flathead fishing is firing, and now is the ideal time to target these excellent table fish, but please limit your catch.
With the premier flathead fishing competition next month, dedicated flathead anglers are honing their skills for the Gold Coast flathead classic, which kicks off on Tuesday, 25th of September. The first day of fishing is the 26th of September.
The tailor fishing is still good, and they will be around for a while with the water temperature below twenty degrees centigrade.
The end-of-season tailor is bigger, and these green-backs give a good account of themselves.
Many fish are lost on lures with treble hooks and the standard set of gang hooks.
Switching to single hooks on lures and gang hooks with swivel connections will improve your catch rate.
Freshwater report by Ray Kennedy who returned to Lake Hinze's western arm with Rick Hughes as a deckhand.
A 6am launch for the dedicated fishermen.
We searched upstream from the ramp, and by 10am, we had not seen a fish on the sounder.
We went back downstream and found the fish.
They were sitting in forty-seven feet of water, and after a while, we noticed that they were showing signs of barotrauma, so we moved to another tree where the fish were at 30 feet.
We ended up with 46, with the largest at 42cm and knocked off at noon when we ran out of live shrimp.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
Michael has almost 25 years of experience fishing in the bay and shares his knowledge with anglers.
