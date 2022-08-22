Redland City Bulletin

Snapper and pearl back for the catch after month long ban

By Michael Des David
August 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rick Huges locked on with a bass during a big weekend on the Hinze Dam with Ray Kennedy. Picture supplied.

Snapper and Pearl Perch fishing reopened last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.