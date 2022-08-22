Redland City Councillor Rowanne McKenzie says her colleagues who voted against the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) report citing a lack of research had gone against the wishes of their communities.
Cr McKenzie called out a "noisy minority" who were against the precinct and said it had been supported by most Redland residents.
Cr McKenzie said she believed sufficient reporting had been done.
The Division Seven Councillor referred to data from the Draft BCP Community Consultation report which was narrowly approved by council five votes to five, carried by the Mayor's vote.
According to the report, less than one per cent of Redland residents responded to a survey which found found a majority of respondents (more than 73 per cent) supported the precinct, but many wanted more information on long-term run and maintenance cost and the legacy of the BCP.
Councillors Wendy Boglary, Adelia Berridge, Paul Golle, Paul Bishop and Lance Hewlett voted against the motion.
Councillors Boglary and Bishop said they wanted more research done before they could confidently vote for BCP matters.
Cr McKenzie claimed the councillors who voted against the Draft BCP consultation report had not accurately represented their communities.
"As Councillors we are here to represent all residents and make decisions on their behalf," she said.
"There is a noisy minority in our community that don't want this precinct to proceed and seem set on ensuring that young people remain Redlands greatest export.
"It was their views that were represented on Wednesday and the majority in favour of this Precinct were disregarded."
The Council passed a separate motion on statutory planning pathways for the BCP to allow for more reports and research to be done into the precinct at the same meeting.
The motion was passed nine votes to one, without the support of Councillor Julie Talty.
Cr McKenzie said a number of studies had already been done on the BCP.
"Redland City Council has commissioned more than 25 studies on the Birkdale Community Land site that covered Ecology, Heritage, Social, Planning and Engineering and our own Environment and Education Unit has been involved in ensuring we peer review and inform the work carried out and that work which is still to be undertaken," she said.
"Council's community engagement through this whole process has been thorough and wide reaching and this second round of community consultation showed that the majority of the community support the Draft Master Plan."
Cr McKenzie said all councillors aside from Cr Berridge who was not a councillor at the time, voted in support of a feasibility study for an adventure sports precinct in 2019.
"At the General Meeting on 18th December 2019 a Financial Feasibility Study and Economic Impact Assessment was endorsed by Councillors including Councillors Boglary and Bishop," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
