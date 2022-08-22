Redland City Bulletin

Man, woman hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by car at Wynnum

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 22 2022 - 9:00pm
A 32-year-old man has been charged after two pedestrians were seriously injured in an alleged hit and run on the bayside last week.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

