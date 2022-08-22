A 32-year-old man has been charged after two pedestrians were seriously injured in an alleged hit and run on the bayside last week.
Initial investigations suggest a black 2018 Nissan X-Trail struck two people at Wynnum about 11pm on Friday night.
Advertisement
The four-wheel-drive, bearing the number plates SA4B1, is believed to have been travelling on Bay Terrace when it stuck the pair as they were walking towards Charlotte Street.
Police say the driver got out of the vehicle for a short time before hopping back into the car, reversing up Bay Terrace and turning right onto Berrima Street.
The vehicle was allegedly abandoned on Wynnum Esplanade North, only a short drive from the alleged hit and run scene.
A 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The 32-year-old Wynnum man is due to front Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today.
His charges include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at an incident and render assistance.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.