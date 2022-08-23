Rain is expected to lash South East Queensland for parts of this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday with showers expected to hit the region over the weekend.
Advertisement
Temperatures on Wednesday are predicted to fall between 4 and 8 degrees overnight while reaching a top of 21 during the day. Southwesterly winds of up to 25 to 35 kilometres an hour will become west to southwesterly and light during the evening.
Sun protection is recommended from 9:10am to 2:20pm with the UV index predicted to reach a high rating of 6.
Mostly sunny skies are predicted again for Thursday along with patches of morning inland frost and light winds. Temperatures will drop to a minimum of 8 degrees and reach a top of 20.
Friday will bring about a 40 per cent chance of rain with temperatures set to hover around 10 degrees at night and 20 degrees during the day.
A 70 per cent chance of rain has been forecast for Saturday with up to 2mm of rain falling. Similar rainfall is also expected for Sunday. Similar temperatures are predicted over the weekend with a slightly warmer Sunday in store.
Logan and Beaudesert residents can expect similar conditions throughout the week and heading in to the weekend as daytime temperatures look set to rise while overnight temperatures fall.
Rain will fall over the weekend in Logan and Beaudesert, but is expected to hold off on the Friday.
Maximum temperatures will hover around 22 to 23 degrees while reaching a low of 4 to 8 degrees throughout the nights.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.