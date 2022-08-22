Redland City Bulletin

Coochiemudlo resident renews calls for golf carts on island

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:17am, first published 3:11am
Coochiemudlo Island resident Peter Rankin has called for the legalisation of golf carts on the island's roads. Pictures from file/supplied.

A resident on Coochiemudlo Island has renewed calls for the approval of golf carts on the island's community roads.

