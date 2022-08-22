A resident on Coochiemudlo Island has renewed calls for the approval of golf carts on the island's community roads.
Coochiemudlo Island is only 4.1 square kilometres and boasts a population of 750. The median age of residents on the island is 58 compared to Queensland's 37, while the median income is less than $43,000 a year.
The island is accessible via an eight minute ferry trip from Victoria Point and is a popular day trip destination for young families.
A petition with 330 signatures was lodged last year to state parliament by resident Peter Rankin which asked for electric Personal Transport Vehicles (ePTV) to be legalised on the island.
Mr Rankin has renewed his efforts for ePTVs to be permitted on the island, citing environmental and safety benefits.
Former state MP for Redlands Peter Dowling also called for golf carts to be made available on the island in 2017.
The proposal would need approval from the Redland City Council, Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR).
Mr Rankin has lived on Coochiemudlo Island with his wife for the past two years. He said there were strong benefits to allowing golf carts on the island.
"There are very strong environmental benefits from reducing the use of petrol vehicles on a small island like Coochie," he said.
"What I proposed was that ePTVs reduce pollution."
Mr Rankin also said the proposal would keep Coochiemudlo's ageing population on the island, helping them move around more safely, and would be cheaper for residents to maintain compared to petrol vehicles.
"I've got a car on the island, and I have to get petrol there by bringing jerry cans over on the ferry," he said.
"If you're a couple at around the age of 80, and neither of you are really ready to run a marathon...how do you get fuel for the car? You have to carry it over."
The Redland City Council has, in the past, expressed interest in the proposal, saying they would consider a request to use golf carts on the island if the proposal was also supported by the police and DTMR.
"The initial decision on how golf buggies can be used on the public road network is a matter for the State Government," a spokesperson for the Council said.
Queensland Police have rejected the proposal on the basis that golf carts don't comply with Australian Design Rules (ADR), the national standards for vehicle safety.
A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said they were aware of ongoing attempts to legalise golf cart usage on the island, but weren't prepared to approve the plan due to safety concerns.
"The QPS has acknowledged and listened to the views of local residents regarding this ongoing matter, however, cannot provide support to the issuing of permits in this instance due to numerous safety concerns previously identified and having the relevant infrastructure to ensure safe access for the vehicles," the spokesperson said.
"The matter is complex and requires permissions and authorities from the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Redlands City Council and QPS to enable the registration and restricted use of non-compliant motor vehicles under the Conditional Registration Scheme."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
