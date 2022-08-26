State MP for Redlands Kim Richards has reiterated her support for Coochiemudlo's campaign to legalise golf carts on the island.
Resident Peter Rankin has renewed calls for the proposal's approval, saying there were strong benefits to legalising golf carts for use on the island's community roads.
Advertisement
The proposal needs approval from the Redland City Council, Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR).
State MP for Redlands Kim Richards said she met with Peter Rankin and representatives from the Redland City Council, DTMR and Queensland police last year, to advocate her support for the proposal.
"I have supported golf carts for the smaller islands in the State Parliament as the sponsoring Member of Parliament to the petition," she said.
Last year, a petition with 330 signatures was lodged to state parliament by Mr Rankin with the support of Ms Richards.
Ms Richards said she has also supported similar campaigns on other islands in the bay area.
"Karragarra had also undertaken a petition quite a few years back and have been advocates for carts on their island."
The Redland City Council have said the decision on how golf buggies could be used on public roads was a matter for the State Government. The Council has, in the past, however, expressed interest in the proposal if it were also supported by the police and DTMR.
Queensland Police have rejected the proposal due to safety concerns, on the basis that golf carts don't comply with Australian Design Rules (ADR), the national standards for vehicle safety.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.