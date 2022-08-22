Redland City Bulletin

Concerns grow over e-scooter safety after influx of incidents.

By Jeremy Cook
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
An e-scooter rider was charged earlier this year after colliding with a police officer in Redlands.

South East Queensland's growing e-scooter popularity has prompted safety concerns after a number of high profile incidents this year.

