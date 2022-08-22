South East Queensland's growing e-scooter popularity has prompted safety concerns after a number of high profile incidents this year.
Queensland Health data obtained by the Redland City Bulletin revealed that Redland Hospital reported 51 e-scooter related presentations to the emergency department in the past twelve months, while Logan Hospital reported 94 in the same timeframe.
Advertisement
It comes after a series of notable electric scooter incidents this year, prompting growing action on reform and safety warnings.
Last month, a teenage boy died in hospital after his scooter collided with a pedestrian on a suburban footpath in Logan. In February this year, a 40-year-old man was charged after allegedly dangerously driving an electric scooter and colliding with a senior police officer in the Redlands.
New survey data from RACQ has shown that almost half of e-scooter riders admitted to dangerous riding behaviour and more than 10 per cent said they don't use safety equipment.
RACQ Road Safety and Technical Manager Joel Tucker said the survey also found that a quarter of private e-scooter owners have modified their devices to go faster.
"We were shocked to learn that 27% of e-scooter users surveyed admitted to riding under the influence of alcohol and only 29% of people knew exactly where it's legal to ride an e-scooter," he said.
"Alarmingly, nearly one in ten e-scooter riders have had at least one crash while riding and in more than half of these cases they or someone else was injured."
The data follows a move by the state government to improve rider safety through tighter regulation for e-scooters.
The new regulations are set to take effect on November 1, and will see speed limits on footpaths cut to 12 kilometres an hour. The new measures will also involve signs and markings that make it clear where e-scooters can and can't be ridden and parked.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said it was hard to ignore the popularity of e-scooters and they weren't going anywhere as a transport option.
Principal technical researcher at RACQ Andrew Kirk said the reforms were a step in the right direction to improving rider and pedestrian safety.
"It's a really good start," he said.
"We're also going to be trialling the use of certain on-road bike lanes as well up to certain speed limits, which I think is a good idea also because it's then getting the scooters off the footpaths."
"They're a great means of transport. They're cheap and environmentally friendly, but you've got to abide by the rules."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.