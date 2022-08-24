Victoria Point residents say a lack of drainage and Redland City Council failing to maintain assets is putting several homes in the firing line of stormwater run off.
The long-time residents claim multiple properties between Point O'Halloran Road and Kintyre Street have been affected by flooding during rain events.
Michael Umson said the issue came to a head during a downpour in February, where residents were forced to protect their homes by digging trenches and sweeping water.
He believes stormwater flows from the apex of Point O'Halloran Road towards the Kintyre Street intersection, before travelling through several properties and a nearby council park.
Residents say the issue relates to inadequate drainage on the road and the council's failure to clear debris from stormwater drains.
A council spokeswoman said engineers had met with residents and decided that a number of changes were required to control the stormwater flow on Point O'Halloran Road.
"Council will raise a section of the footpath along the road and upgrade an existing stormwater drain inlet gully," she said.
Mr Umson said there was an uneven distribution of drains along Point O'Halloran Road near the affected area.
"There is nothing from the apex all the way to the Kintyre intersection," he said. "They [council] won't mention it because it is their fault."
Noni Umson said residents were told in June that the council was prepared to wait until another rain event to confirm if a footpath was to blame for water entering the neighbouring park.
The council has since advised it would begin works over the next few months.
Resident Donna Thomas said there had been no improvements to drainage over the last 20 years, despite the area's urban expansion.
"We were flooded when it was still a flower farm and Merv Genrich [former Redland Shire chairman] owned the flower farm and the white house behind us," she said.
"He actually compensated us for damage and cleaning the pool. We have two housing estates now and they still haven't upgraded the stormwater drainage.
"When there was a flower farm there, you understand it. Now you have two two estates all paying rates and they haven't upgraded anything."
The council said it had received two requests from residents in relation to flooding on the road.
"A council engineer recently met onsite with residents and determined there needed to be a number of changes to control the flow of stormwater on the nearby Point O'Halloran Road," a spokeswoman said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
