A Redland mum has been recognised for her efforts teaching kids how to fish and getting more women involved with the sport.
Samantha Beckmann is a mum of three, grandmother of two and owner of Redland business 2 Bent Rods.
She is forging the way for women in fishing and has been recognised through award nominations and leadership positions.
Ms Beckman is a finalist for the Australian Small Business Champions in the Children's services category.
In the 2022 What's on 4 Kids Awards she has been nominated in six categories for Best Incursion or before/after school kids activity club, Best Kids School Holiday Activity, Best Local School Aged Activity, Best Team Culture, Best Kids Activity Leader of the year and the Hall of Fame.
Her final nomination is for the 2022 Ausmumpreneur Awards where she is nominated in the judged category of Best Children's Activity and the People's Choice category of Making a Difference - Environmental Impact.
Ms Beckman said she was most proud of her environmental efforts and was excited to be recognised
"I'd really like to win this award as this is what 2 Bent Rods is about. Helping our environment through hands on, fun lessons and events," she said.
"From teaching our next generation about the rules and regulations and about bag size limits sustainability but also about having fun.
"Our pest fishing events truly embody making an impact on our environment. Our results speak for themselves."
Ms Beckman was also recently appointed the Queensland Fisheries Women in Recreational Fishing Network (WIRFN) Leadership program.
She said she was honoured to be a part of the program to get more women involved with fishing.
"The establishment of the program is a key action to improve women's engagement in fishing and encourage a new generation of leaders," she said.
"My appointment will remain effective for one year and I am looking forward to working with both the Qld and Victorian teams in encouraging more females to take up our great sport."
Ms Beckman has designed her business to engage children and their family with fishing with a focus on safety, environmental awareness, social interaction and fun.
2 Bent Rods also hosts school holiday classes for kids and families which allow them to learn life skills through yabby pumping, bait netting, rod casting and more tips on reeling in the best catch.
Classes are held all over South East Queensland. Visit www.2bentrods.com.au/events to find dates and venues.
