A bayside rugby face off is coming to the Redlands this week as men's teams battle for the Wyatt Cup.
The Queensland Suburban Rugby Union Wyatt Cup Grand Final featuring Redlands' own Redland Bay Cyclones and Redland Mudcrabs is looking to be a tough contest on Friday night.
The Mudcrabs went straight into the final with a win over the Cyclones in the first round of finals, 17-3.
The Cyclones defeated Wests Rugby Union 12-7 in the elimination final for another chance to face their fellow bayside team this week.
The Cyclones have not won against the Mudcrabs yet this season but are up for the challenge in the final.
Supporters are welcome to the Charlie Buckler Memorial Sports Ground at Redland Bay for the match.
Three junior matches will also be played from 6pm before the final and the Cyclones under 13s have reached the BJRU Division four semi finals to be played at GPS on Saturday at 8.30am.
Cyclones President Philip Coates said their success so far was exciting for a club building on its junior numbers.
"To see our player numbers up at the club this season has culminated in our teams playing finals Rugby. It will be a great weekend of Rugby kicking off at 6pm on Friday," Coates said.
"Mount Cotton Bakery pies, pulled meats and hot chips will be available. Come down and support your local family club..."
