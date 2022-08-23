Redland City Bulletin

Redland rugby teams to battle it out in Wyatt Cup Grand Final

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland Bay Cyclones will play Redland Mudcrabs in the Wyatt Cup grand final. Picture supplied.

A bayside rugby face off is coming to the Redlands this week as men's teams battle for the Wyatt Cup.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.