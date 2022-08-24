A brand new school is set to open at Thorneside before the end of the year after Council approves preliminary plans for an unconventional education facility.
Redland City Councillors voted unanimously for a preliminary application to allowe South East Brisbane Steiner School (SEBSS) to open a 30 student education facility for grades prep to grade 6 at the former Uniting Church at John Street, Thorneside at the August 17 Council meeting.
Advertisement
SEBSS Principal Marilyn Way said Steiner education was a holistic learning approach.
"Steiner education uses an integrated approach to learning and development of the whole children through engaging their head, heart and hands," she said.
"We encourage an appreciation of the natural world, while bringing lessons to life in ways that enhance creative thinking, problem solving and an artistic approach to enliven learning."
Ms Way said on-site learning was expected to commence in Term 4 of 2022 and was almost fully subscribed for year prep to grade four which would accommodate two teachers and 20 students.
"Steiner School is looking forward to becoming a valuable part of the local community after this recent approval," she said.
"Students will have access to beautiful parks nearby, learn the local Aboriginal history of the Quandamooka people and be introduced to the Jandai language.
"Plus, the mobile library that visits each week will provide the children with access to quality literature and develop a passion for reading."
"This approval is a great offering for students, families and the development of Steiner Education in Queensland."
By 2024 the school is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 30 students.
Division 10 Councillor Paul Bishop said there was significant community support for the school.
"While some changes were made as a result of submissions, their plan to maintain existing buildings, create minimal change and make use of the surrounding local area as an educational opportunity for young people is full of potential for the neighbourhood," he said.
"Thorneside is a close-knit community. I'm delighted to see council support for this small, niche education facility.
"When the church was closed in February 2019, I asked if a local community use might be supported by the Uniting Church. Their approval along with council endorsement is a great outcome for community values."
Once the initial school is set up, founders hope to develop a high school stream in partnership with an already established secondary education facility.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.