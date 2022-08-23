Redland City Bulletin

Old SchoolHouse Gallery artists presenting Nature's Gifts

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old SchoolHouse artists Twyla Sasser and Geoff Sear with their carvings featured in the 'Nature's Gifts' exhibition. Picture supplied.

Redland artists have taken in the beauty of the world around them to create unique artworks on nature's natural gifts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.