Redland artists have taken in the beauty of the world around them to create unique artworks on nature's natural gifts.
Old SchoolHouse Gallery members have highlighted the diversity of the Australian landscape and wildlife in the 'Nature's Gifts' exhibition running throughout September.
Bayside artists Kathy Delaney, Mike Scott, Twyla Sasser and Geoff Sear have created works through different mediums featured in the exhibition from photography and woodwork to paintings and sculptures.
Kathy Delaney said her work included hand made 3D printed paper tole cards, decorated coasters, and she has recelntly carved and decorated Australian wildlife sculptured from hebel blocks.
"I prefer using oil paints as it helps me capture the wide variety of colours and tones I find in the natural beauty of well-known landscapes around Australia," Ms Delaney said.
Photographer Mike Scott is particularly interested in landscapes and nature which feature heavily in his submissions for the exhibition.
"For this exhibition I focused on local landscapes, and I particularly enjoy creating panoramic images of the North Stradbroke Island coastline"
His photos were taken across Australia in Tasmania, Fraser Island and the Whitsundays, all visited throughout the year.
Woodwork artist Twyla Sasser picked up her craft a decade ago and at 74-years-old she will proudly display her work at the gallery.
"I took up woodwork ten years ago. My background in lead lighting and quilting meant I was destined to learn Intarsia," she said.
"My style of woodwork sculpture has become a passion. As a mother of 50-year-old triplets, I believe we are never too old to learn a new skill."
Self-proclaimed "creator of anything, master of none" Geoff Sear has created wooden platters, knives, hat racks and more from recycled objects included in the exhibition.
The official opening is Saturday, December 3 from 5pm and runs from September 1 until October 2.
If you are interested to find out about the Old SchoolHouse Gallery and membership, join artists for morning tea on Saturday 17 September from 10am.
The gallery is looking for more members, especially 3D artists.
RSVP to info@oldschoolhousegallery.org.au or leave a message on 3821 2419.
The Gallery is open from 9.30am-4.30pm Thursday to Sunday and on public holidays.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
