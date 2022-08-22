The Redlands Modern Country Music Club (RMCMC) will host its next monthly social for members on visitors on September 3.
This evening of musical entertainment, which frequently includes a guest artist, runs from 5pm to 10pm. A barbecue meal is available for purchase between 5:30 and 7:30pm, the bar is open and there is free tea and coffee with a complimentary supper is served at 8:30pm.
The club is a not-for-profit community-oriented organisation that has promoted live music in the Redlands for almost 40 years.
It is known for its support of various causes and a history of community engagement.
Aspiring musicians can hone their musical skills performing in front of a live audience as a solo artist or with accomplished backing musicians.
RMCMC clubhouse located at Pinklands reserve, Cleveland - Redland Bay Road, Thornlands. Access is via the Dinwoodie Road lights.
Entry is $4 for members and $5 for non members. Members have access to practice sessions at the clubhouse from 7pm every Wednesday and Friday. More on redlandscountry.asn.au
