Redland City Bulletin

Club house social on September 3

By Linda Muller
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:04am, first published 10:55am
MUSIC: The night lights at the Redlands Modern Country Music clubhouse. The next social there will be on September 3.

The Redlands Modern Country Music Club (RMCMC) will host its next monthly social for members on visitors on September 3.

