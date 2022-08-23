A woman has been hospitalised after a car crashed into a house at Thornlands during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to the scene on Apple Gum Crescent shortly after 1am.
Police say the driver of the car fled from the crash scene on foot but was found on Primrose Drive a short time later.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
Cr Paul Golle said Redlands drivers were continually being reminded to obey the road rules.
"Our suburban streets are fast becoming a means to rat run and speed with little regard for homeowners and pedestrians," he said.
"This is not the first time a situation like this has occurred and no amount of speed humps will fix reckless and dangerous driving."
Photos from the scene show extensive damage to a house and a give way sign knocked over at the Apple Gum Crescent intersection.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
