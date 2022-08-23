Redland City Bulletin
Emergency services called after car crashes into house at Thornlands

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 23 2022
Police were called to Thornlands this morning after a car crashed into a house on Apple Gum Crescent. Photo supplied

A woman has been hospitalised after a car crashed into a house at Thornlands during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

