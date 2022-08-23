Redland City Bulletin
Exclusive

Chamber of Commerce president steps down, eyes off Mayor's job

By Emily Lowe
August 23 2022 - 5:00am
Past Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young (left) has stepped down and Cindy Corrie takes on the role. Picture by Emily Lowe.

Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young has stepped down after three years in the role and says her next career move could involve a mayoral campaign.

