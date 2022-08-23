Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young has stepped down after three years in the role and says her next career move could involve a mayoral campaign.
Ms Young said although she had political aspirations, it was not the end of her involvement with the chamber and that she would stay on as a member to help champion Redland businesses.
Advertisement
The Redlands business advocate attended her last annual general meeting on Monday night, where she handed the reins to Vice President Cindy Corrie and the new committee.
Ms Young said she felt it was time for her to pass the torch after three years in the volunteer role, but that she had been eyeing off the city's top job.
"I do want to pursue a political career, but ethically I don't think it's fine doing that while I'm with the Chamber of Commerce," she said.
"I always considered running for mayor would be my next move; however, things have changed a little bit and there might be another career on the horizon," she said.
"I was so focused on a potential run for mayor in 2024 but that has shifted slightly now and I can't just jump into the next thing so quickly, so I do need a little bit of time off.
"I'm not saying that a run in 2024 isn't going to happen but it might be at a different level of government.
"For my future aspirations it's important that I do this now."
Ms Young said she had to step down from the role as not to align the Chamber with one political party.
"The Chamber of Commerce needs to work with all levels of government no matter what party is sitting in the seat," she said.
"If I choose to align myself to a political party moving forward that would affect the chamber of commerce."
Ms Young said she felt she had made a difference with the Chamber and was looking forward to seeing incumbent Cindy Corrie continue championing Redland businesses.
"Three years is a long time in a full on volunteer role and I own three businesses in the city, I have four children and a husband."
"Cindy has shadowed me for the last year in preparation and she thought she might have had another year but it's important that I do this now."
She said her time had been both exciting and challenging but she was looking forward to having a break.
"I'm so proud that we advocated for a review of economic development in the city and that review was done," Ms Young said.
Advertisement
"The outcome to that is someone who is empowered within Council to look after advocacy, major projects and economic development.
"I think the biggest challenge was change. People by nature don't like change and I had a lot of push back for changes we made but I feel we need to be at the table with business in our city to help shape them and be a strong advocate for them."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.