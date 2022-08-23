The founder of a Redlands School has taken on the Chamber of Commerce Presidency and says she is prepared to help small and big businesses thrive on the bayside.
Cindy Corrie founded the Sycamore School at Alexandra Hills for children with autism in 2017 and has been a Vice President of the chamber of commerce for the last year.
Advertisement
Ms Corrie has won several awards since she opened the school and also works in communications at Good Human Engagement Strategies, on top of juggling her family life.
The Redlands mother has been shadowing past president Rebecca Young who stepped down at the chamber's annual general meeting on Monday night to pursue a career in politics.
Ms Corrie said she was ready to take on the role and was looking forward to advocating for Redland businesses.
"I've been Vice President for a year and I've been leading in a really active way, so it just feels like a natural progression," she said.
"I want to really have a lot of impact this year to empower the community and our committee to take things further than they have in the past. I want to challenge them and help them to grow and that only happens outside your comfort zone.
"I want to help our committee of great business professionals bring more of what they do to the chamber, so building that leadership and creating that succession is very important."
Ms Corrie said she wanted to help businesses get back on their feet after the COVID pandemic.
"I think our business community has had a tough couple of years, but it's particularly challenging now," she said.
"The workforce and labour force issues that we're really struggling with are starting to impact our business community's ability to grow, whether it's in the number of employees or the size, and it's also impacting the region's investment opportunities.
"That's the number one big rock to tackle but I'm really excited to bring everybody together for this challenge.
Ms Corrie hoped to strengthen Redland businesses by working with them to prepare for the future.
"Through some of the economic research that we've done, some of the really key things we need to do are about creating the future in this community," she said.
"When you've got a really great community that works together you can absolutely achieve anything that seems impossible."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.