A group of talented artists have been commissioned to create koala art to be displayed at Capalaba Shopping Centre to promote wildlife conservation next month.
Multicap's Centre of Creative Arts (COCA) team at Capalaba were asked to make the Koalas for the shopping centre last year.
Artists from Capalaba and Eight Mile Plains researched koala behaviour to help shape their artworks, created from recycled chicken wire, newspaper and hessian.
The artists completed their work under the guise of Multicap Arts Facilitator and professional sculptor Denise Miller who said the artists were excited to contribute to koala safety.
"It's been a pleasure to be part of this project. Its opened discussion with our artists with disability about conservation and caring for the planet," she said.
"We've been able to discuss the importance of caring for the Koala's Eco System while developing our artistic skillset during this installation project.
"Our COCA artists have learnt about koala vulnerability in our society and why we need to protect koala habitat."
COCA artist Shane said he was proud to get the message out there.
"I love making Koalas, it's a fun project. I think they are gorgeous; I want to make sure people know what we're doing, we're protecting koalas," he said.
Multicap's COCA program supports artists across all art forms to achieve their full potential and take their work to the public.
Redland City Councillor, Adelia Berridge approached the artists on behalf of the Koala Action Group in September last year to commission the koalas.
"Redlands Coast is home to one of the most significant urban koala populations in Australia and we're working closely with research partners and the community to conserve and support our local koalas," Cr Berridge said.
"This koala display will bring awareness to the vulnerable situation of these beautiful creatures and how we can assist them to thrive in their natural habitats," she said.
The koala display will run from 5 September until 11 September outside of Target at the Capalaba Shopping Centre.
For more information about the Centre of Creative Arts call 1300 135 886 or email coca@multicap.org.au.
