Redland artists to display koala art made from recycled materials

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 23 2022 - 5:00am
Multicap's Centre of Creative Arts artoists have created koalas from recycled materials to be displayed at Capalaba Shopping Centre in September. Picture supplied.

A group of talented artists have been commissioned to create koala art to be displayed at Capalaba Shopping Centre to promote wildlife conservation next month.

