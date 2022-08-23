A push to broaden councillor conflict of interest (COI) definitions has fallen flat, despite a handful of councillors showing support for the proposed changes at this month's Redland City Council meeting.
Second-term councillor Paul Golle tabled three motions in the chamber, one of which asked councillors to vote on whether COI rules should be tightened to include associations with community groups.
Other requests put forward included removing the community infrastructure program and dispersing councillors from the Cleveland chambers.
Mayor Karen Williams voted in favour of changes to COI definitions - along with councillors Julie Talty, Rowanne McKenzie and Paul Golle - but the proposal was ultimately knocked back.
Cr Golle said widening the scope would give the public more transparency on past and present councillor associations to community groups.
If the vote had been successful, council Chief Executive Andrew Chesterman would have written to the state's Local Government department asking for a change to the definition.
"Current legislation ... allows for office holders of organisations and groups to resign from that position to be a candidate in a Local Government election without conflict," Cr Golle said.
"Once the election is finalised, the councillor can then take up the role of patron in the same organisation without having to declare a conflict.
"Some of these community groups who paint themselves as being fuzzy and friendly do have political motivations."
Cr Berridge said she had received advice from the Office of the Independent Assessor, who had advised there was no issue with councillors maintaining their rights as residents.
"As a community member, I have my own right to decide what groups I attend," she said.
"You can't pick and choose what is a desirable group for councillors."
Cr Golle said moving councillors to libraries across the city would make them more accessible to the public and mitigate costs for ratepayers.
"Most of our offices sit empty during the week, with the exception of a few councillors who are there anything up to five or six days a week," he said.
"A lot of us also have our home offices and we are often out in the community more so than in the office."
Cr Paul Bishop said the motion should have been discussed between councillors before being brought before chambers.
"In terms of strategy and strategic planning, a notice of motion is no way to look at a whole of city change," he said.
"I think this is exactly the wrong time to be sending a signal like this."
Cr Golle also requested that the council's community infrastructure program be removed, arguing there was a view among the public that it was being used to secure votes.
"The way it has been set up misleads the community into thinking councillors have direct say over operational matters," he said.
"I hold concerns that this may give the view that councillors are spending on specialised divisional projects primarily to bring money to a councillor's division so votes can be secured.
"I know that's quite controversial, but we are looking at roughly $1 million. It is not a grant, not a sponsorship. It is money that realistically could be brought back into general revenue."
Cr Julie Talty said the motion was premature, as councillors would be reviewing the program during the remainder of the current council term.
"I don't think there is anything untoward or inappropriate about the way that infrastructure has been brought forward," she said.
"It is brought forward from a list of programmed works that will happen eventually ... and gives councillors an opportunity to represent their communities."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
