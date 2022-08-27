A Cleveland father-son duo with a passion for helping people are working together to keep the wheels turning a Redland Hospital.
Nathan and Jaidyn Cranidge are wardies at Mater Private Hospital Redland, communicating with and transporting patients, setting up operating theatres, and maintaining equipment, and making sure the hospital is a well-oiled machine.
At 46-years-old, Nathan has worked at the hospital since 2001, starting his role just months after it opened, and his son Jaidyn signed on in 2019.
Nathan clocks up an average of 25,000 steps a shift and said he's never needed a gym membership over the last 20 years in the job.
"I have a lot of job satisfaction. At the end of every day, I go home feeling like I have helped someone, somehow. I really enjoy that."
"The culture has never changed. There has always been a great culture here and the staff at Mater Private Hospital Redland are more like family.
"And not just in my department, across the board too-you work with lots of the doctors, nurses, cleaners and admin and I've developed friendships throughout the hospital."
Nathan said it was a pleasure to work alongside his son, Jaidyn.
"I can see a little bit of me in him. He picked it up quickly and he does a really good job. I'm very proud of him," Nathan said.
Jaidyn said he was inspired to take on the job by his father's passion for his work.
"I obviously saw dad very happy with his career choice and I always loved when he would take me with him to the hospital when I was younger," Jaidyn said.
"I'm loving it. The work is really satisfying and rewarding. I started a week after my first baby was born so it's been great working with dad, there's not much he doesn't know after 20 years, but also as I have navigated my first few years of fatherhood. I couldn't ask for a better role model.
Jaidyn said the people he met made each day at work worthwhile.
"Working in the surgical ward, we often see reoccurring patients, so it's always nice when they remember you and you can be a familiar face for them," Jaidyn said.
"I also love when you take expectant mothers from the maternity ward into theatres before a caesarean and they're quite nervous and then when you're bringing them back up to the ward with their new baby - it's a very joyous moment."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
