Redland City Council has provided funding to seven organisations to hold free community-based events during Queensland Seniors Month in October.
The Council allocated $14,000 in funding to the organisations as part of the Council's Seniors Month Grants program, now in it's second year.
Advertisement
Mayor Karen Williams said she was very happy with the calibre of applications for this year's grants.
"Our seniors will be spoiled for choice during October, with sponsored activities ranging from a high tea and tennis games to information sessions, expos and a health and wellbeing festival," Cr Williams said.
"So many wonderful seniors from wonderfully diverse backgrounds call Redlands Coast home and Seniors Month is a fantastic opportunity for them to develop more social connections and to live active, fulfilling lives," she said.
"This vision is articulated in Council's Redlands Coast Age-friendly Action Plan 2021-2026 and is supported through our Seniors Month Grants program."
The following organisations were included in the grants allocations and will facilitate free community-based events during Seniors Month:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.