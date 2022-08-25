Redland District Committee on the Ageing will host a one-stop community expo for seniors.

Bay Islands Community Services will video older residents telling their stories and host a morning tea for the community to listen

Bay Islands Multi-Sport and Recreation Association will provide a seniors high tea event to be held with the Seaview Markets.

Belgravia Foundation will deliver a Seniors Health and Wellbeing Festival at Cleveland Aquatic Centre.

Redlands Coast Dementia Community, auspiced by Donald Simpson Community Centre, will host an expo to promote some of the innovations available to support people living with dementia and their carers.

STAR Community Services will run an information session to assist older adults in choosing and accessing their aged care service options with confidence.