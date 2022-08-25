Redland City Bulletin

Council awards funding to seven organisations for QLD Seniors Month in October

August 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Redland Bay Tennis Club were one of seven organisations awarded funding to host community-based events during QLD Seniors Month. Picture from file.

Redland City Council has provided funding to seven organisations to hold free community-based events during Queensland Seniors Month in October.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.