Mayor Karen Williams says she hopes public and private partnerships will fund the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) in a similar way to the South Bank precinct.
Residents have questioned how the precinct would be funded in a council survey and on social media.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the state and federal governments would fund the whitewater stadium, but the wider BCP was the council's responsibility.
It comes as the Draft BCP Consultation report finds residents still have questions about the precinct's cost and long-term maintenance funding.
Cr Williams said her vision for the BCP was for it to be funded similarly to Brisbane's South Bank precinct.
"Having grown up during Brisbane's first global event, Expo 88, and seen the legacy it delivered through the extremely popular South Bank precinct, I am excited that the Birkdale precinct will deliver a similar public swimming lagoon for local families," she said.
The South Bank precinct is jointly managed by the Brisbane City Council, which handles operational services like maintenance and water and the South Bank Corporation covers day-to-day management, including commercial assets, retail tenancies, car parks and events.
The Corporation was created to plan and develop the former Expo '88 site into a public parkland with commercial, retail and public buildings. It also owns the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Ms Williams said public and private partnerships similar to the South Bank Corporation could fund the BCP.
"Securing an Olympics venue has not only opened up opportunities to deliver this precinct, but it has also provided opportunities from the public and private sector to operate it once complete, including emergency services and resilience training," she said.
"We will continue to build these public and private partnerships, which like South Bank, will deliver a much sought-after public swimming lagoon and other elements of the precinct for local families to enjoy and be proud of."
Ms Williams said the wider BCP would not be possible without Olympic funding for the whitewater facility from the state and federal governments.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said confusion amongst Redland residents about who would fund the BCP and the whitewater facility would have been avoided if the council had been upfront with the public about funding for the build and long-term maintenance.
"State and Federal Governments will be funding the construction of the facility and Council will be tasked with its ongoing operations," he said.
"As the site is owned by the council, it will be their responsibility to find the funding for the rest of their master plan.
"I think a lot of angst could have been avoided if the Mayor was more upfront at the initial consultation.
"It is difficult for other levels of government to interfere with the plans of council-owned land."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
