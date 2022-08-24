Redlands residents are being warned to look out above when riding their bikes or walking to school as magpie swooping season begins.
Birds have started nesting, which means protective male magpies may swoop humans to protect their young.
Other birds like plovers can also be overzealous at this time of year, but people are being reminded not to retaliate by waving or throwing objects.
Redland City Council Ranger Stacey Thompson said the swooping season began in July and would stretch into December.
"Not all magpies swoop," she said. "The ones who do have probably had a bad experience with a human and are simply protecting their young.
"Magpies are great parents and it's the males that are the ones doing the swooping.
"A magpie is protective for about six weeks a year, but the swooping season happens from July to December."
Ranger Stacey said in a council video that people should avoid areas where birds are nesting or consider wearing a broad-brimmed hat when crossing magpie territory.
"If you are riding a bike, get off and walk through the area. It's much safer like that," she said.
"Remember to wear your helmet and even put a flag on your bike.
"If you see a magpie chick all along on the ground, its never a good idea to pick it up and try to rescue it because its parents believe you are kidnapping it."
People who find an injured magpie are urged to call Redlands Wildlife Rescue on 3833 4031.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
