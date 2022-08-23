Redland City Bulletin

Leyburn sprints attracts Redland motorists

By Linda Muller
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACING: Denis Cotton said he was using the Leyburn sprints as a warm up to the Australian Hill Climb being held at Mount Cotton in October.

The Leyburn sprints held on August 20 and 21 proved to be a testing ground for the forthcoming Australian Hillclimb championships to be held at Mount Cotton on October 23 and 24 for a number of Redland drivers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.