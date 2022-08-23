The Leyburn sprints held on August 20 and 21 proved to be a testing ground for the forthcoming Australian Hillclimb championships to be held at Mount Cotton on October 23 and 24 for a number of Redland drivers.
Racing were Chris Beahan of Capalaba in a 1966 Mann Power Holden special, Denis Cotton of Capalaba in a 1974 Porsche 914, Flavio Paggiaro of Victoria Point in a 1976 MGBGT V8, Noel Pocklington of Victoria Point in a 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer coupe, Richard Marken of Thornlands in a 1989 Peugot, Geoffrey England of Carbrook in a 1991 EB Ford Falcon XR8, Paul Stokell in a Lotus Exige sport 410 and James Heymer of Alexandra Hills in a 1978 Farrell Sports 1300 SAD2L.
Taking home trophies were Stokell in the Marque Sports cars over 2000cc and Cotton in the pre 1979 sports car 2001-3000cc categories.
"I thought I might take home a win, given I am the only one in my class," Cotton said.
"I do it for the fun of competing. It's not a big course and a very pleasant weekend. I enjoy looking at the different and rare cars," he said.
Cotton said he was thrilled that Mount Cotton would be host to the Australian Hill Climb this year.
"It is a major event and it only happens here every seven years. It attracts some of the best hill climbers in Australia"
Racing at Leyburn for the second time, England said he had significantly altered his Falcon since competing last year. In the past year he has added five per cent horsepower to the engine, added wider tyres with a low profile for racing and given the car an extra 1000 revs.
"I am hoping for big things," he said.
England said he attended the sprints every year and was always asked where his car was.
"I did up a car which had been rusting in my paddock for the past 10-12 years. It only came off the dyno the week before," he said.
Heymer said his enthusiasm and ability were sometimes 'confused'.
"I'm up against the big monsters. I just smile a lot. If anyone tells you they don't have an oil leak they are either lying or have spent a fortune fixing the car. I just like burning fuel and tyres. Let's say I am an enthusiastic amateur," Heymer said.
Heymer said his car was originally known as the 'splinter special" as it was made of three ply.
Pocklington said racing was in his blood and a weekend like this was a big part of that.
Beahan is also carrying on a family tradition at the sprints, racing his grandfather's Holden special. His grandfather John Evans, now 80, was there to 'show him the ropes'.
"I keep my expectations low. That way the glory can be high," Beahan said.
Now in his seventh year at Leyburn, Paggiaro said he was not there to win, but to have "fun'.
"You pour a bit of money into a car like this. You have to take time to enjoy it," Paggiaro said.
Marken said he gave up motorcycle racing at age 70 and now races cars, garaging a fleet of 11.
"I bought this one because it has a roll cage, but then I went and rolled the previous Peugot anyway. That is never a good thing," he said.
