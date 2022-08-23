Redland City Bulletin

Floor talk at Museum on September 2

Updated August 23 2022 - 10:49am, first published 10:40am
PIECE: Artist Jos Mitchell works on a piece. She will talk about the process at a floor talk at the Redland Museum on September 2.

Visitors to the Museum will have a one-off opportunity to be introduced to the Surroundings artists and their chosen art processes in a floor talk being held at the Redland Museum at 10am on September 2.

