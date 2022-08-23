Visitors to the Museum will have a one-off opportunity to be introduced to the Surroundings artists and their chosen art processes in a floor talk being held at the Redland Museum at 10am on September 2.
Surroundings is a new exhibition at the museum and presents expressions by two highly individual artists of their connection with and passion for the natural environment.
Advertisement
Rhyl Henzell, a cyanotype artist, draws inspiration from objects found on morning walks around the bay. Henzell uses fabric and watercolour paper to create artwork using a mix of media - sometimes over existing images, to enhance the play of colour and effect.
At the floor talk Henzell promises to describe her eco-printing process, using natural tannins and sunlight, how the images start on watercolour paper and how she enhances them with watercolour, archival inks or wax coloured pencils and sometimes with gold or silver leaf.
Jos Mitchell is a multi-medium artist. She will demonstrate and explain some of the building techniques she employs to hand-create ceramic pieces of various sizes, the tools she uses and the inspiration that she draws from daily walks. Drawing on skills honed as a professional photographer, Jos's work is a celebration of colours and textures.
Entry to the floor talk is $10 and includes a devonshire morning tea.
Book on trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=949417&
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.