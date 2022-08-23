So It Goes: Omens

Before I peeled that egg, I stared at it long and hard as a fortune teller would into a shell encrusted crystal ball.
The analogy is a good one, because this egg was my omen. This egg held my future in its eggy confines.
Advertisement
I had decided, completely unprompted, that my day would slip along like a well oiled egg frying pan, if the shell peeled off easily and all manner of difficulties would stick if the shell didn't.
Needless to say, the damn shell came off dragging with it hefty lumps of egg white.
Things were looking grim indeed.
I've been doing this for most of my life -- attaching unrelated activities to one another, treating them as omens of sorts, crossing my fingers that the shell will shimmy off like a satin dress.
Sure enough, this was the day when I got every red light, when the car in front of me took the last park for miles, when I was late and my scarf landed somewhere between my car and my destination, never to be found again.
But eggs are small and it didn't take long for the day to settle down and become rather egg-cellent (sorry egg puns are just too tempting).
But still the stupidity of the small act or unspoken word taints my days.
I grew up with a deeply superstitious grandmother and still feel her horror should I walk under a ladder, put up an umbrella indoors or don't remain utterly silent between the sighting of a dog and a horse. With grandma, you pulled the wishbone with the chicken, saying a poet's name to seal the wish. And just as your mother was about to scold you for spilling something, she would step in and tell you to throw sugar over your right shoulder, to seal your good fortune.
Nothing stopped my mother's wrath like a bit of misplaced sugar or the peelings of an apple to find out the initials of your next boyfriend (funny, that they always started with an S).
And so this superstition has morphed its way into my adult life. I constantly test people, depending what they might say or not say next. Sometimes, the test is passed by absolute silence and other times a word or gesture is required to satisfy whatever inane and irrelevant thought I attach to that word or action.
Certain outcomes can be justified with a gust of wind or an unpeeled egg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.