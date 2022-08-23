So It Goes: Omens

I grew up with a deeply superstitious grandmother and still feel her horror should I walk under a ladder, put up an umbrella indoors or don't remain utterly silent between the sighting of a dog and a horse. With grandma, you pulled the wishbone with the chicken, saying a poet's name to seal the wish. And just as your mother was about to scold you for spilling something, she would step in and tell you to throw sugar over your right shoulder, to seal your good fortune.