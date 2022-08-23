Redland City Bulletin
Breaking

Police launch investigation after woman, 56, found dead inside Victoria Point home

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 23 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 10:46pm
A woman was declared dead at a Victoria Point home about 2am on Wednesday.

Police are investigating the death of a woman at Victoria Point overnight.

