Police are investigating the death of a woman at Victoria Point overnight.
Officers were called to a Vanessa Place home about 2am on Wednesday where a 56-year-old woman was found unresponsive.
A man is assisting police with enquiries.
Criminal Investigation Branch detectives and forensic officers were on scene this morning.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
