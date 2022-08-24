Redland City Bulletin

Police allege man, 32, well over alcohol limit after ute badly damaged in North Stradbroke Island crash

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ute was badly damaged after a crash on North Stradbroke Island. Photo supplied

A Redlands man allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading almost four times the legal limit after running into two trees and a school fence on North Stradbroke Island.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.