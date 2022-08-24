A Redlands man allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading almost four times the legal limit after running into two trees and a school fence on North Stradbroke Island.
Police say the 32-year-old Dunwich man drove over a median strip before striking the first tree, leaving part of his vehicle's tray embedded in the bark.
He allegedly managed to straighten up before again veering off the road at high speed, where he struck another tree and a boundary fence at Dunwich Primary School.
A child's bike was also run over during the incident.
Police investigations suggest the man had left an address about 200 metres from the crash scene.
Blood test results revealed the 32-year-old allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.197, which is just short of four times the legal limit.
Photos of the ute show extensive damage to the bumper, hood, windscreen, cabin and tray.
Emergency services attended the crash scene on Bingle Road at Dunwich shortly before 6pm on Saturday, March 12.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and ambulance crews had to cut off the ute's passenger side door so the man could be treated.
He was airlifted off the island to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital after sustaining head, neck and chest injuries.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said he was thankful that the crash occurred on a Saturday as it took place in a school zone.
"Every decision you make behind the wheel counts," he said.
"[This was] utterly selfish behaviour. He was lucky he wasn't killed or paralysed as he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
"To drive in this manner while almost four times the limit some three hours after the crash indicates he was grossly intoxicated and it was never going to end well for him."
The 32-year-old will face Cleveland Magistrates Court next month charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drink-driving.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
