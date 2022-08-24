Redland residents are being asked to dig deep for life-saving cancer research for the thirty-sixth annual Daffodil Day.
Daffodil Day this Thursday, August 25 is run by the Cancer Council Queensland, raising funds to support vital cancer research.
Cancer Council Queensland Redlands Branch Member Patricia Snoddy said cancer affected many Redland residents with 11,366 cases of cancer diagnosed in greater Brisbane annually.
"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone impacted by cancer, which is why this year we're calling on Queenslanders to give hope to those impacted by cancer by supporting Daffodil Day this Thursday."
"Every person who donates or buys daffodils will help us to invest in life-saving cancer research programs, giving hope for better treatments and early detection, and ultimately, giving hope for a cancer free future.
The Redlands Daffodil Day Appeal Stall will be held at the Victoria Point Shopping Centre near Kmart from 9am.
Residents can support the Daffodil Day appeal by donating at the website, fundraising in their own way or buying fresh daffodils from Daffodil Day stalls.
For more information about the Daffodil Day Appeal and how to get involved visit daffodilday.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
