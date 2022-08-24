Redland City Bulletin

Redland residents donate to cancer research on Daffodil Day

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daffodil Day is being held by the Cancer Council Queensland Thursday, August 25.

Redland residents are being asked to dig deep for life-saving cancer research for the thirty-sixth annual Daffodil Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.