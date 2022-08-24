'Large amount of blood' found at Victoria Point home after woman's death

Police say "a large amount" of blood was found on the bottom floor of a Victoria Point home where a woman was declared dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Officers have doorknocked properties on Vanessa Place and in surrounding areas but have not received any reports of a disturbance at the home.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said investigations would need to be finalised before police could establish whether the death was suspicious.
He said the 56-year-old woman also had injuries to her face, but no weapons had been seized from the property.
A 58-year-old who was in a de facto relationship with the woman is in voluntary custody and assisting police with enquiries.
An incident command centre has been set up at Redland Bay Police Station, where homicide and forensic detectives are involved in investigations.
Detective Superintendent Massingham said the man let paramedics into the home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The woman was found on a bed on the lower level of the house and declared dead at the scene.
A post mortem is expected to be undertaken tomorrow.
"A crime scene was established and we are currently conducting investigations in relation to this sudden death," Detective Superintendent Massingham said.
"At this stage, a post mortem is expected to be undertaken tomorrow and I think our investigations in relation to this one might take some time to conclude."
Detective Superintendent Massingham said there was no DV order in place between the defacto couple but officers had been called to the home in July.
"Police attended on that occasion and had a conversation with her and also with the 58-year-old male, and that conversation and that interaction is currently the subject of internal review," he said.
Police are also investigating reports that the woman was ill.
"There are a number of factors ... that we are looking at at the moment," Detective Superintendent Massingham said.
"Police have doorknocked extensively through the streets and the back streets.
"That has yielded no results in terms of any sounds of a disturbance or anything untoward last night.
"Until the autopsy is undertaken and a number of investigations are finalised, we will not know if this death is suspicious."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
