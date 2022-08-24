Redland City Bulletin
Police find 'large amount of blood' at Victoria Point home after woman's sudden death

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:00am
'Large amount of blood' found at Victoria Point home after woman's death

Police say "a large amount" of blood was found on the bottom floor of a Victoria Point home where a woman was declared dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

