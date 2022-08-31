Cleveland
The newly refurbished Cleveland Sands Hotel will celebrate Fathers' Day Sunday September 4 with live music and entertainment from local bands and DJs from noon to 5pm.
Advertisement
Mt Cotton
Sirromet Winery will host a Fathers' Day celebration with food trucks, BBQ, pop-up bars, wine tastings and entertainment from 11am-3pm. The annual Burning of the Vines will begin at 6pm. Find out more and book online.
Cleveland
U3A Redlands hosts the Spring Soiree Saturday, September 10 from 3pm-5.30pm at The Memorial Hall, $25 per person, RSVP by September 2, 3821 3888.
Cleveland
The annual Redfest event is on from Friday September 2 until Sunday September 4 with market stalls, rides, entertainment and fireworks at Raby Bay Harbour Park. Book tickets online.
Thornlands
Try Bridge with a six week course from the Redlands Bridge Club at Pinklands Sporting Complex. Cost $50, contact Nigel on 0419 642 498 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.
Cleveland
Sit back at the Cleveland Library for the Saturday Matinee Movie on September 3 from 1-3pm. The Library presents classic cinema and independent films. The film will be announced at the event.
Ormiston, Cleveland
Alexandra Hills
Live music at Alex Hills Hotel, 9pm Fridays and Saturdays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.