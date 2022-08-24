Redlands car collectors take note: a very rare Holden, just one of 85 built by the former automotive giant, is up for auction this weekend and is tipped to fetch a high price.
The car, an HSV GTSR, rolled off the production line in 1996 equipped with a 5.7-litre V8 and finished in the striking shade known as 'XU-3 Yellah'.
The current asking price for this piece of Australian automotive heritage is $205,000 however auctioneers Lloyds say they expect bidding to reach half a million dollars.
Lee Hames, chief operations officer for Lloyds Auctions, said the last time a model of the same vintage went under the hammer it fetched twice that amount.
"This is an extremely rare Holden, the last time we saw the same model was September last year and we weren't sure when we would see one again," he said.
"When we auctioned the GTSR last year it sold under the hammer for $1,000,000 and we expect that it will happen again with the increase in value of these classic cars.
"This GTSR is a very special vehicle and we're very excited to see how it goes on auction day."
The previous 1996 HSV GTSR auctioned by Lloyds was number one of the production run with an odometer that read 86km.
The car up for grabs this weekend is number eleven and has 48,162 km on the clock, although it is described as 'well-presented' by the auctioneers.
Bidding on the GTSR and more than 300 other classic cars, including a 1977 LX Torana SLR 5000 and 2017 HSV R8 Maloo 30th Anniversary edition goes live at 10am on August 27.
The Lloyds spokesperson said there was something in this weekend's auction catalogue for classic car fans of all stripes.
"It's going to be a great weekend with a lot of rare and unique classics going under the hammer that you don't want to miss," Mr. Hames said.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
