Bayside green thumbs will hear from a gardening expert on growing their own edible plants this month at the Redland Organic Growers Inc. monthly meeting.
Environmental consultant and founding member of Brisbane Edible Gardening Dr Ketah Silvester will share her tips and tricks to producing food from homemade gardens.
Brisbane Edible Gardening is a community education organisation which runs an experimental food forest at Mt Crosby.
The site provides guidance on the hardiest, most reliable and nutritious backyard food crops for South-East Queensland growing conditions.
Dr Silvester said growing food locally would be a key component to adapt to climate change.
"For many years, we have diligently planted European annuals like large tomatoes, broccoli and lettuce. While we've had some successes, lettuce often wilts, and tomatoes are plagued with pests," she said.
"Since my eyes were opened to growing perennial edibles, I have been hooked.
"Traditional salad greens like lettuce can be replaced with nutritious perennials such as Okinawa spinach, Sambung and Sweet Potato leaf.
"After years of planting and propagation at our food forest, we have narrowed the species down to about 200 edible perennials that grow well, are productive and require minimal care in our climate.
"What's more, there's no need to prepare gardens for each season, with perennials you already have the base."
There will also be a seed bank and plant clinics, seeds, plants, honey, james, wax wraps and more.
The meeting will be held at the Bayside Community Church on September 8 from 7pm. Anyone is welcome, visitors $5, ROGI members free. To join or renew memberships, visit https://www.rogi.com.au/membership.php.
