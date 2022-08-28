Redland City Bulletin

Gardening expert shares all about growing edible plants at home

By Gail Bruce
August 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Dr Ketah Silvester is an expert at growing edible plants. Picture supplied.

Bayside green thumbs will hear from a gardening expert on growing their own edible plants this month at the Redland Organic Growers Inc. monthly meeting.

