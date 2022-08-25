Sirromet winery has planned a fun day out for Redland families of all ages and sizes to celebrate their dads in style.
Father's Day Fun at Sirromet is a huge day of celebration hosted by the Mt Cotton Winery and Nova 106.9, followed by the annual burning of the vines on Sunday September 4.
With food trucks, barbecues, pop-up bars and wine tasting, Sirromet Wines marketing director Debbie MacGillivray said it was going to be a big day for the iconic Redland venue.
"It's a fun day out for those families looking for something fun to do to celebrate Father's Day and there' no entry fee to come along," MS MacGillivary said
"Not only is Sirromet is a beautiful venue to explore, the Father's Day Fund Day will have something for all members of the family, big and small."
The day also involves live entertainment, games from Nova Casanovas, kids activities, food hampers, helicopter joy flights and more from 11am-3pm, and sit back at Firepit Hampers for two for $159.
Ms MacGillivary said funds raised at on-site parking would go towards a Redlands charity.
"Father's Day is always a busy time at the winery and this year will be no exception. Parking is available on site. A gold coin contribution will go to the Cleveland Rotary."
The annual burning of the vines will also take place from 6pm.
Originating in France, the Burning of the Vines marks the end of harvest and Winter pruning and celebrates bud bursts and new vintage.
Grapevine cuttings are collected and burned to cleanse the vineyards.
The Tuscan Terrace has a front row seat for the show as the burning vines lights up the amphitheatre below the restaurant.
Enjoy the view with a three course paddock to plate banquet and live entertainment from 6pm. To find out more or book hampers and Burning of the Vines tickets visit www.sirromet.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
