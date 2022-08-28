Queensland's public transport use has surged to its highest level since the pandemic began, with 527,048 trips recorded in a single day during Ekka week.
It comes as new state government figures reveal patronage during the state's Omicron wave in January and February this year dropped to 20 per cent of pre-COVID levels.
The new pandemic high set on August 9 - which was during the same week as the Redlands and Logan show holidays - topped the previous peak of 521,343 recorded on March 10 last year.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the state government was making public transport use a priority as Cross River Rail neared completion.
"The positive uptick shows Queenslanders are choosing public transport more often," he said.
"It's been a challenging time for everyone and we recognise there has been a shift in how they travel. However, Translink is continuing to adapt to meet the public transport needs of Queenslanders.
"It's important to remember that COVID-19 remains prevalent in the community and wearing a mask on public transport is a crucial defence against it."
As reported earlier this month, all five Redlands train stations will switch from the Shorncliffe line and link with Ferny Grove under a revamped three-sector rail network announced for south-east Queensland.
Those changes are expected to take effect when Cross River Rail comes online in 2025.
"Having new CBD stations, and a station at the doorstep of the Gabba, will open up the transport network to so many new people who may not have had a station near them," Mr Bailey said.
"We're not just building Cross River Rail, we're building a new network. Our south-east Queensland Rail Connect document outlines a pipeline of investment and opportunity."
Mr Bailey said the state government would continue to offer money saving initiatives to make public transport more attractive for commuters.
"Fairer Fares has saved Queenslanders more than $241 million since 2016," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
