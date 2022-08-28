Redland City Bulletin

More than half a million trips recorded in single day as Queensland public transport use hits new pandemic high

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 28 2022 - 5:00am
New state government figures show commuters are slowly returning to public transport.

Queensland's public transport use has surged to its highest level since the pandemic began, with 527,048 trips recorded in a single day during Ekka week.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

