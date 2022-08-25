Early learning operators are offering perks like free breakfasts, diamond earrings and fee discounts in a bid to attract and retain workers amid a critical staff shortage in the sector.
KindiCare chief executive and former Redlands resident Benjamin Balk said providers had responded to the challenges by providing discounts that could significantly lift an employee's take home pay.
It comes as Australia's childcare watchdog releases data showing that 14.3 per cent of long day care centres across the nation are operating with a staffing waiver due to a lack of qualified workers.
Ongoing COVID impacts and a bad flu season are also contributing, with ACECQA data further revealing that almost a quarter of Queensland services are operating with waivers.
Providers are required by law to have a certain number of qualified early childhood workers, based on the number of children in care.
"It's been a difficult two years for the early learning sector and it's not getting easier," Mr Balk said.
"As essential workers critical to keeping the economy afloat during the pandemic they were on the front line, taking on extra duties while dealing with their own family issues.
"The current workforce shortages have made the job even harder as they try to maintain a quality learning environment without the same level of staffing."
Mr Balk said many early learning providers were paying above the recent 4.6 per cent increase to award rates.
Other non-salary benefits included professional learning and development, childcare fee discounts and flexible working arrangements.
National provider Busy Bees, who operate 150 centres across Australia and have a facility based at Beenleigh, are offering a 95 per cent staff discount on gap fees.
It means a parent working in early education with a household income of $160,000 per year, and paying $131.50 a day for one child in care, could save almost $290 a week.
G8 Education, which has several centres based in the Redlands, has a trainee and study pathway program designed to encourage school-age students to gain paid work experience.
Green Leaves, which operates 53 centres nationally, offers free breakfast for all staff and a 75 per cent discount on gap fees to ensure staff pay no more than $11 per day for care.
Mr Balk said operators realised they needed to do more to attract and retain quality staff and were now putting more emphasis on creating career pathways.
"From a trainee position, it is possible to progress to a lead educator or teacher role or alternatively move into operations, management and leadership positions," he said.
"With the current shortages, employees are in a position to negotiate a package tailored to meet their life and career goals."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
