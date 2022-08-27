A bayside Rotary Club will become a reader's wonderland in September as the Rotary Club of Redland Sunrise prepared for it's annual Bookfest.
The Sunrise bookfest will be held from September 23-25 at the Thornlands Dance Palais.
The venue will be filled with a change of quality books supplied by the State Library of Queendland and other sources at knocked-down prices, starting at $2.
Books and magazines ranging from adult fiction, children, craft, reference and education to travel, sport, gardening, cooking and more.
Children's books will be separated in a large section and quality secondhand clothing and bric-a-brac will also be sold on the day
Proceeds will support local, National and International projects and COVID-19 rules apply.
The Bookfest will run 12-5pm on Friday, 7.30am-4pm Saturday and 7.30-12pm Sunday.
For more information contact Gail on 0439 701 342 or email g2lily@bigpond.com
