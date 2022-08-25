A three-day celebration of culture and art is coming to North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) this weekend.
The Quandamooka Festival supported by Redland City Council will take place from Friday August 26-Sunday August 28.
Mayor Karen Williams said the festival would teach people about the culture and country of Traditional Owners, the Nunukul, Nughi and Goenpul First Nations Peoples of Quandamooka Country.
"It has been wonderful to see the Quandamooka Festival grow as a signature event on Redlands Coast since the inaugural event in 2015, drawing people from across the city, the nation and internationally," Cr Williams said.
"It is a major tourism drawcard that stretches the boundaries of a community cultural festival, bursting not only with art and music but also cultural and environmental activities.
"The 2022 event includes everything from whale watching to visual art exhibitions, storytelling, fibre art and weaving workshops, and cultural tours and talks, as well as dynamic dance and music performances."
Artists from near and far will travel to the island, with local and national talent to perform at the celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, culture, music and place.
Aside from music, the program features activities to immerse visitors in Quandamooka Culture, with dance groups from across south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales.
There will also be food, markets, storytelling, insight into heritage and caring for country and more, with visitors to experience the 20,000-year-old culture of the Nughi, Nunukul and Goenpul clans of Quandamooka first hand.
Division two Councillor Peter Mitchell said the festival was returning after a two year COVID break.
"This festival is always popular, not only with visitors, but with the residents on Minjerribah," Cr Mitchell said.
"It offers an opportunity to learn more about the rich Aboriginal heritage of our city and the relationship between our Traditional Owners and their land and waters."
It all kicks off Friday, August 26 from 5-9pm and continues Saturday August 27 from 12-10pm and Sunday August 28 from 11am-4pm.
For more information on the Quandamooka Festival, visit the event's website.
