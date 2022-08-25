Players and spectators paid tribute to Paul Green and Mitch Cronin before Wynnum Manly's clash with Souths Logan Magpies at Kougari Oval.
The teams stood linking arms as a minute's silence was observed by the capacity crowd to remember what both men had given to both clubs and the game.
A tough, seesawing battle ensued for the first 10 minutes with both teams making yards up the middle of the ruck.
The game began to turn towards the Magpies when Aaron Rockley was placed on report for a dangerous tackle.
Wynnum Manly conceded a line drop out, and then a minute later, Jack Smith made a break and charged over to score for the Magpies.
Just seven minutes later, Tristan Sailor - who was one of the Magpies best on the day - sprinted over to score close to the posts and successfully slotted the conversion.
The game started to swing in Wynnum Manly's favour when Sione Hopoate scored out wide. It was the start of a 10 minute purple patch for the bayside boys.
In the 22nd minute, Magpies forward Fabien Paletua-Kiri gave up a penalty for a ball strip and Kalolo Saitaua charged over to score a try before Bailey Hartwig slotted the conversion to tie things up.
Another dangerous tackle penalty by Paletua-Kiri almost in front of the posts allowed Hartwig to kick a penalty and the Seagulls were in front 12-10.
The local crowd was again silenced when, in the 31st minute, Dredin Sorensen was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle and the expectation was Souths would take full advantage.
However, the opposite proved to be the case. A man down appeared to really focus Wynnum and on the back of a Magpie error by Christian Hazard, James Robinson ploughed over close to the posts to score his maiden try in first grade.
With the Hartwig conversion, the Seagulls went into the break 18-10 up, and with injuries striking down a number of Magpies, there was a feeling the home team might run away with it.
However, the opening stanza of the second half was a torrid defensive battle, where a breakthrough would come on the back of a penalty or an error.
That took place in the 51st minute when Wynnum Manly were penalised for a late tackle close to the line and in the ensuing set of six, Justin Fai crashed over for a try.
Ben Farr then sliced through off a scrum play to score in the 64th minute and put the Gulls back in front, 22-20.
In the last 10 minutes, two former Bronco players would break the Wynnum crowd's heart when Kelly Tate and then Cory Paix scored tries to give Souths a 10-point lead.
The Seagulls threw everything at the Magpies in the last six minutes and nearly pulled it off when Max Plath ploughed over in the 75th minute.
Farr converted to bring the home side within four points at 32-28 to set up a tense end to the match. The Seagulls won possession on the ensuing short kick off, but Souths were able to hold on for the win.
Next week, Wynnum Manly have a game against Burleigh Bears they must win to remain a chance of finals.
