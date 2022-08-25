Redland City Bulletin

Wynnum Manly Seagulls pay tribute to club icons Paul Green, Mitch Cronin

August 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wynnum Manly and Souths Logan observed a minute's silence before their clash to remember Paul Green and Micth Cronin. Photo supplied

Players and spectators paid tribute to Paul Green and Mitch Cronin before Wynnum Manly's clash with Souths Logan Magpies at Kougari Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.