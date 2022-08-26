Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Data has revealed more than 4,000 of 63,200 private dwellings counted in the Redlands on Census night were unoccupied.
The data showing the number of unoccupied dwellings on census night has prompted calls for more significant reform to assist struggling renters caught up in the state's rental crisis.
Advertisement
The ABS 2021 Census data showed that 1,043,776 dwellings sat empty around the country on Census night.
In Redlands, 4,444 private dwellings were unoccupied. A breakdown of suburbs in the Redlands showed that Cleveland recorded the highest number of unoccupied dwellings on the mainland, with 476.
In total, 192,393 unoccupied private dwellings were counted throughout the state, out of 2,061,855.
The data has prompted calls from renters to reform the state's rental laws.
South East Queensland Union of Renters (SEQUR) Secretary Sam Adams said reforms were needed to shift attitudes on housing.
"A vacancy tax would be an excellent place to start," Mr Adams said.
"We also need to see rents not only capped, but they actually need to come down because even if we kept them where they are, we're just capping them at an unaffordable place," he said.
"Housing should be for living in and not for making money from all reforms need to driving towards a shift in that attitude."
The calls for reform come amidst a housing crisis with rents in Queensland soaring and vacancy rates dropping to record lows. In the past 12 months, rents have continued to trend upwards in Greater Brisbane, jumping by 14.8 per cent in the Redlands. (16 per cent in the Scenic Rim and 15 per cent in Logan.)
The vacancy rate for rental properties sat at 0.8 per cent for the Greater Brisbane region at the end of July.
"Renters are under an awful lot of stress," Mr Adams said.
"We have so many people we're hearing from all the time who are applying for hundreds of different rental properties and just not getting approved."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.