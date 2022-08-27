Motorists are being urged to keep their vehicles secure as new data reveals car theft insurance claims are on the rise in Logan, Beaudesert and Brisbane's south.
RACQ figures show 1827 claims were lodged across the state in the 2021/22 financial year, representing an increase of 20 per cent.
Club spokeswoman Ashleigh Paterson said an upward trend in thefts had continued across recent months and rates had now jumped above pre-pandemic levels.
Claims lodged in Logan and Beuadesert, which have been grouped together in the RACQ data, shot up about 23 per cent in the last financial year.
"It's really concerning that car theft is a growing problem and causing issues for thousands of motorists," Ms Paterson said.
"Our data also reinforced those areas with larger populations or elevated crime rates tend to continuously experience a high number of vehicles being stolen each year, rather than large spikes."
Brisbane south, which includes the Redlands, reported a more modest increase of about seven per cent.
The new data comes as officers from the Bayside Patrol Group urge residents to ensure their vehicles and registration plates are secure.
Recent police analysis has revealed that number plate theft is mainly being carried out on parked cars in residential areas.
The Crime Prevention Unit recommends that residents avoid parking on the street and secure plates with tamper-resistant screws.
People are also urged to report all thefts of registration plates immediately to Policelink.
"Tamper resistant, anti-theft screws are a simple yet highly effective deterrent that are fitted with a standard screwdriver, but unable to be removed by one," Sergeant Chris Hebblethwaite said.
"These screws are available for purchase at most hardware and automotive stores."
Ms Paterson said car owners should be treating their keys like cash and ensuring they are hidden away.
"Don't leave your keys laying around in an easily accessible locations such as a table near the door or a key hook, and don't tag your keys with identifiers like your name or address," she said.
"Wherever possible, try to park in a garage or gated driveway, or when you're not at home in a secure car park.
"If that's not available, choose somewhere well-lit and well-populated to reduce the temptation for opportunistic thieves.
"Make sure, whenever you leave your vehicle, your windows are up, doors are locked and don't leave valuables visible in the car.
"We recognise the emotional and financial toll a stolen car can have on our members."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
