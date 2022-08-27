Redland City Bulletin
YOUR SAY: Redlands readers have white water rafting facility concerns

August 27 2022 - 9:30pm
YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters white water rafting facility concerns

Roads to Birkdale

All this talk about an Olympic Event at Birkdale. Has anyone thought about how people are going to get here? Our road system is stretched with local traffic. Rickertts Road isn't great, as we locals know all too well. I'm waiting to hear how the traffic flow will be sorted and improved before this event happens. Joan Cowan, Wellington Point.

