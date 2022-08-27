YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters white water rafting facility concerns

All this talk about an Olympic Event at Birkdale. Has anyone thought about how people are going to get here? Our road system is stretched with local traffic. Rickertts Road isn't great, as we locals know all too well. I'm waiting to hear how the traffic flow will be sorted and improved before this event happens. Joan Cowan, Wellington Point.
The white water rafting facility should be scrapped altogether because there is already one in Australia that is a financial burden on its council and the Olympic events can moved there. We must think on a grand scale rather than a hodgepodge of little things. There are plenty of ideas about this in the community and, including - a residential artist training facility/gallery (William Robinson's farm was just down the road), an indigenous cultural/education centre, a specialist school of one of the Universities, e.g. a wetlands research centre, a frisbee golf arena, a communications museum/education centre etc. The site could potentially house all of these and become a hub for "A Whole Society", similar to how the ancient Greeks created civic centres that had spaces for cultural, religious, scientific and sporting events. This would also foster it being used every day for tours and excursions rather than what it looks like now - a costly (to us ratepayers) day trip location that would be used mainly on weekends and, given the lack of on-site parking, would quickly become a place that would be awful to visit.
Nicole West, Sheldon
It's a great idea, far better than another housing estate or private university. This will maintain the environment, foster outdoor associations and community awareness.
Mike Robinson,
Capalaba
A White water facility is not needed in a heritage-listed site with valuable Koala populations. Wendy Adams, Redland Bay.
The Birkdale Community did not vote for the white-water rafting facility during the consultation process. Mayor Karen Williams chose it, as was clear during the following Council meeting. The Birkdale Community did not want it then and does not want it now or any time in the future. I urge the council to go back and review the submissions and comments made during the consultation process and create a Master Plan that meets the community's wishes/choices. Erica Siegel, Birkdale
Labor's spotlight is on the previous prime minister, Scott Morrison's takeover of five portfolios, including Health, Resources, Home Affairs and Treasury, to add to his role as prime minister. Was Morrison justified? Is it a control thing, or is it just the "arrogance of assumption" that he can do a better job, as well as his own? What was he thinking?
He apparently lost confidence in his team of politicians to do a good job. According to the Constitution, the Governor-General only, can appoint ministers and exercise statutory powers. To date, Morrison did this with impunity, without transparency, it seems. As a result, some of his cabinet ministers and the Australian public were in the dark.
It was totally unauthorised, displaying a degree of control and a complete lack of respect for the process. Who can we trust to carry out the role of the position he was elected for when this kind of backroom manoeuvre is legitimate, in the mind of Australia's top politician, in a job of great responsibility?
Politicians and law enforcement officers need to lead by example. To attempt to control the whole political process outside his normal responsibilities by stealth reflects the integrity of his motives in doing so. No explanation of his motives is forthcoming. Now he is on the backbench. He can't plead "The Fifth" like his mate Trump. No one is above the law! Where is Henry Pike on this? The silence is telling..
E. Rowe
In response to your story: "Birkdale residents handed Redland City Council ban amid contention over Gardenia Drive development", Redland City Bulletin, Weekly Wrap 14th August.
I am appalled at Merv Mortenson and David Brewer's treatment by Redland City Council. Merv's property has been flooded many times from the housing development occurring next door. Obviously, the developer has changed the water flow as it runs onto Merv's property instead of to the street, so why hasn't the council dealt with the issue?
The Agenda for the RCC General Meeting on 17th August discusses a development application for four units on Main Road Wellington Point. Council's Infrastructure works code is discussed in the application.
In the Healthy waters code, Stormwater PO3 says:
'The stormwater drainage system ...... does not otherwise worsen or cause a nuisance to adjacent, upstream and downstream land.'
And PO6 says
"The development is able to drain to the existing kerb and channel......"
If these are codes that developers must abide by, then why hasn't Merv's problem been followed up and dealt with by Council officers?
Merv has every right to complain to the council and show "persistence" until the problem has been successfully dealt with. No one should have their property flooded time and time again, as Merv has experienced. Come on, Redland City Council, look after your ratepayers.
P. Spence, Birkdale
