YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters white water rafting facility concerns

The white water rafting facility should be scrapped altogether because there is already one in Australia that is a financial burden on its council and the Olympic events can moved there. We must think on a grand scale rather than a hodgepodge of little things. There are plenty of ideas about this in the community and, including - a residential artist training facility/gallery (William Robinson's farm was just down the road), an indigenous cultural/education centre, a specialist school of one of the Universities, e.g. a wetlands research centre, a frisbee golf arena, a communications museum/education centre etc. The site could potentially house all of these and become a hub for "A Whole Society", similar to how the ancient Greeks created civic centres that had spaces for cultural, religious, scientific and sporting events. This would also foster it being used every day for tours and excursions rather than what it looks like now - a costly (to us ratepayers) day trip location that would be used mainly on weekends and, given the lack of on-site parking, would quickly become a place that would be awful to visit.

